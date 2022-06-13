The 11-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and autism, will be walking 1km around Endcliffe Park using his walker this Saturday, June 18.

He has encouraged others to support the cause by doing whatever is challenging for them, whether that is to walk, hop, roll, skip or jump.

Since he was six, Tobias has been unable to visit his local playground as it’s not accessible for him.

Sheffield's 'Captain' Tobias Weller, who is launching a new fundraising campaign to make all playgrounds accessible for everyone (Picture credit: Danny Lawson/PA)

So he wants to raise money to help make playgrounds accessible to everyone – starting with those at his school, Paces, and in Endcliffe Park.

Paces is one of the UK leaders in ‘conductive education’ which supports all children.

It helps them achieve their potential, not just academically but with key skills for life such as sitting, standing, walking, speaking, communication and self-care.

Tobias’ walk had been delayed from May 21 because of Covid.

The goal for donations was set at £1,000, which has already been surpassed, but every extra penny makes Tobias’ dream more achievable.

Tobias is no stranger to raising money for good causes. He’s already raised more than £150,000 for his school and The Children’s Hospital Charity last year.

He completed two marathons and a gruelling triathlon, which included a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile tricycle ride and another marathon to achieve his target.

The incredible effort saw the 11-year-old become the youngest winner of the British Empire Medal in January.

To fill out the sponsorship form, visit: http://www.tobiasinthepark.co.uk/sponsorshipform