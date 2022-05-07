‘Captain’ Tobias Weller has already raised more than £150,000 for charity by completing two marathons and a gruelling triathlon including a 112-mile tricycle ride, and earlier this year he became the youngest winner of the British Empire Medal.

Now the indomitable 11-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and autism, is launching a new mission to make playgrounds accessible for everyone.

It will get underway on Saturday, May 21, at 11am, in Endcliffe Park, where he will attempt to cover 1km using his walker.

Tobias is challenging everyone to join him by walking, hopping, rolling, skipping or jumping up to 1km between May 21 and May 28.

He has not been able to use the swings at his local playgrounds since he was six, as they are not accessible to him and many other children.

Reaching his £1,000 target will help create accessible playgrounds, starting with his special needs school, Paces, and Endcliffe Park.

Tobias said: “I love playgrounds; swings are my favourite thing but I haven’t been able to use one in my local parks since I was six years old as they’re not accessible to me (and lots of other kids).

“I also love raising money so my latest fundraising is to create accessible playgrounds - starting with my special school, Paces, and in Endcliffe Park.

“I think that all kids should be able to use their local playground to have fun with their friends and family - so I'm asking for your help!”