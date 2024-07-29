Sheffield's brewing brilliance inspires unique baby names

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield, the world-renowned Real Ale Capital, is once again in the spotlight. The city's thriving brewing industry continues to fuel tourism and revitalise the city, cementing its status as a cultural powerhouse.

To celebrate International Beer Day on August 2, Winstanleys Pramworld, the UK’s leading nursery retailer, is offering a unique gift to expectant parents: a list of the top 10 beer-inspired baby names.

As Sheffield's brewing legacy goes from strength to strength, inspiring creativity and economic growth, Winstanleys Pramworld is raising a glass to this rich tradition. Beer is more than just a drink; it’s a global phenomenon, beloved by millions and boasting an ancient history. Why not celebrate your little one’s arrival with a name that reflects this iconic beverage and pays tribute to Sheffield's brewing heritage?

"We know parents are always on the hunt for distinctive names," says David Winstanley, Director at Winstanleys Pramworld. "To mark International Beer Day, we’ve added a fun twist to traditional names, inspired by everyone's favourite tipple. A Stella idea, right?"

International Beer Day

The list, compiled using data from the Office for National Statistics on name popularity between 1996 and 2021, offers a fresh perspective on baby names, all with a hoppy twist.

Top 10 Beer-Inspired Baby Names

Arthur

Popularity Rank: 4th (Up 230 Places)

A classic name linked to Arthur Guinness, it means 'strong as a bear' or 'courageous'. A subtle nod to the famous Irish stout.

Amber

Popularity Rank: 88th (Down 48 Places)

Named after Amber Ale, this name means 'precious jewel'. It has English origins and is a feminine name derived from French and Latin roots.

Indie

Popularity Rank: 114th (Up 3,681 Places)

A reference to India Pale Ales (IPAs), a popular style of craft beer known for its hoppy flavour and strong aroma.

Stella

Popularity Rank: 318th (Up 264 Places)

Stella, meaning 'star', dates back to the Middle Ages and is of Latin origin. It gained popularity thanks to fashion designer Stella McCartney. The French version, Estelle, adds a touch of elegance.

Buddy

Popularity Rank: 401st (Up 1,956 Places)

Inspired by Budweiser, known as the 'king of beers'. Buddy or Bud is an American name meaning 'messenger' or 'friend'.

Carl

Popularity Rank: 1,984th (Down 1,868 Places)

A nod to Carlsberg, one of the world's leading brewery groups. This German-origin name means 'manly' or 'free man'.

Abbey

Popularity Rank: 3,192nd (Down 3,013 Places)

Inspired by Abbey beers made in the tradition of Belgian Trappist monks. This English name means 'nunnery', and its longer form, Abigail, translates to 'joy of the father'.

Porter

Popularity Rank: 4,789 (Up 4,789 Places)

This name originates from a style of dark beer first brewed in London in the 1700s. Porter is a gender-neutral name of English origin, meaning a gatekeeper or watchman.

Rona

Popularity Rank: 5,581 (Down 4,517 Places)

A tribute to the Mexican lager, Corona, this name of Norse origin means 'rough island' or 'mighty strength', and is popular in Scotland.

Artois

Popularity Rank: No babies were named Artois, making it a truly unique name!

Despite the mixed reputation of Stella Artois in the UK, Artois is a beautiful region in France that inspired artists like Vincent Van Gogh. This gender-neutral name is of French origin.