One Sheffield festival that saw thousands of people attend over the weekend has come under fire for its ‘degrading’ toilet conditions.

90’s Fest took place on Saturday, July 13, bringing dance music icons from the 90s and 00s to Don Valley Bowl, such as Vengaboys and Boy George.

However the event has come under criticism following what one festival goer described as “inhumane” toilet facilities, and “oversold” tickets.

Gemma Clark, a hairdresser from Chesterfield, bought a VIP ticket with her friends that gave ticket holders access to ‘better’ toilets - but she said “there was nothing VIP about it”.

“Right from the word go there were queues lasting one hour 20 for the VIP toilets, and that’s no exaggeration,” the 39-year-old said. “Everyone must have bought VIP, it wasn’t exclusive. By 4pm, people were urinating everywhere in the tents.

“Girls were sneaking into the men’s urinals. There was one girl that went for a number two in the urinal - by that point everyone has lost their dignity.”

With many festival goers unable to wait for the toilet, and eager not to miss any of the acts, Gemma said people could be seen holding up coats and jackets to cover their friends as they urinated on the floors that were covered in gravel inside the tent.

She added: “It was like a giant cat litter. People were pooing and weeing everywhere. Everywhere we were walking, we were walking in people’s faeces.

“Even the security couldn’t control it. The men’s urinals were blocked and overflowing. There were men p****** all up the walls and sides of the tent.”

Gemma said she had attended music festivals in the past, and admitted there are some expectations of poor toilet facilities. But she added that she will “never go back” to this event after her experience.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for the festival did not address the issues raised with the toilet facilities.

Organisers announced the dates for 2025’s festival, adding there will be double the amount of toilets. | Facebook.com/official90sfest

Instead, they said: “90’s Fest was and is an incredible event that celebrates the best years of our lives. Thousands attended and had a great day, and thousands have bought tickets for next year's event.

“As with all events each year we improve based on genuine customer feedback.”

They added that it was a “great event for the city of Sheffield”, that contributes over £1 million to the local economy and provides a “much needed good day out for thousands of local people”.

On the festival’s Facebook page, the organisers announced that next year’s event, which will take place at the same venue on July 12 and 13, will see double the amount of toilets to standard and VIP areas, and the VIP areas will be “bigger and more limited”.