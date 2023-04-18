Sheffielders share what happened when they met celebrities including Sir Ian McKellen and Johnny Depp

Sheffield is no stranger to celebrity sightings.

A number of famous faces have been spotted out about about in the Steel City over the years – from Sylvester Stallone eating at a restaurant on Ecclesall Road to Johnny Depp’s surprise appearance at the City Hall.

With this in mind, we took to social media to ask our readers if they have ever met any celebrities and what happened.

We had more than 160 replies – and here’s a selection of the reported celebrity encounters.

Stephen Graham

Jennifer Dunstan-Furniss said: “I was once in the United Reform Church on Chapel Walk and Stephen Graham walked in, turned out he was looking for the Crucible.”

Sir Ian McKellen

Richard Henderson posted: “Once shared a restaurant table in Gran Canaria with Sir Ian McKellen. He was a total gentleman.”

Jensen Ackles

Becky Drajling said: “My fav famous person I’ve met is Jensen Ackles (Supernatural). He’s such a lovely person.”

Jane Fonda

Carl Taylor said: “Jane Fonda in a bookshop in Chesterfield she was a lovely lady chatting to my wife and I.”

Queen Elizabeth II

Victor Bonett posted: “Her Majesty The Queen, twice at Buckingham Palace at her annual Garden Parties held in July. Was about three feet away as she walked in her back garden greeting the crowd present. After she passed, I went to have tea and square cut sandwiches under one of the tents. The dairy ice cream was delicious.”

Del Shannon

Susan Merrick said: “When I drove taxis I took him from Radio Hallam to Bradford, lovely chatting all the way.”

Johnny Depp

This celebrity encounter was not included in the responses, but the Hollywood star took time out to meet fans after his show with guitar hero Jeff Beck outside the City Hall last May.

At the time, one fan said: “He was so nice!”, meanwhile another said: “I didn’t catch anything he said but he was lovely and taking photos with everybody!”

Johnny Depp meeting fans after appearing at the City Hall.