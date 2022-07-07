Sheffielders reveal their go-to guilty pleasures for World Chocolate Day

Whether you’re a lover of Cadburys, Nestle or something more obscure, July 7 gives any dairy lover a guilt-free pass to indulge.

One Sheffielders said: “I like Tony’s because it’s delicious and allegedly very ethical. However, as you must break the squares by hand, the Mrs always ends up getting 70 per cent, and I’m left with the scraps.”

Cocoa Wonderland on Ecclesall Road

First introduced to Europe on July 7, 1550, chocolate is arguably one of mankind’s greatest inventions, and nine out of 10 agree.

Another Sheffielders said: “My favourite is Kinder Bueno. It’s creamy on the inside, and crunchy on the outside. The mini bars are just beautiful!”

Consisting of cocoa mass, cocoa solids, sugar and milk, this culinary convention is enjoyed in all forms.

From a standard Dairy Milk in the corner shop to a vital component in a Michelin star dish, chocolate is a timeless classic.

Another Sheffielder added: “My favourite is Tony’s ‘dark chocolate and salted almond’ flavour. I like it because it’s accessible and vegan but mostly love how thick and chunky it is!”

Being the home of Thorntons chocolate, Sheffield has its roots firmly grounded in the history of this much-loved treat.

When Joseph William Thornton opened the sweet shop in Sheffield in 1911, he entrusted his 14-year-old son with the running of it.

He was tasked with the goal to make it the “best sweet shop in town.”