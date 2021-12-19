Sheffielders queue at walk in vaccination centres across the city for booster jabs as Omicron variant continues to spread

There was a queue of several people at the pop-up walk in vaccination site at Sheffield interchange today (December 19) as Sheffielders received their booster jabs to help combat the threat of the Omicron variant.

Over 200,000 booster vaccines have been administered in Sheffield so far and the council is aiming to get 30,000 jabs in arms this weekend alone.

The Star spoke to people getting their vaccines at Sheffield Interchange today. Richard Smith, aged 44 from Deepcar, said: “I have seen how Omicron is spreading and I wanted to be as safe as possible. I have got elderly family who, assuming we don’t get a lockdown, I will see and I want to help take care of them.

“I hope it will reduce the need for further lockdowns. If more people can do it, it will limit the spread.”

Reena, who lives in the city centre, said: “I got it for the protection of myself and other people. It increases the protection of those I care about. The walk in centre is really convenient.

"I’m feeling a bit anxious about the new year, I’m not really sure what’s going to happen.”

Grant Berry, from Rotherham, said: “I came in from Chesterfield and thought I would ask if I could have it, it was very easy. I got the booster because I don’t want to catch Covid and I don’t want to die. I wouldn’t make it mandatory, it is down to the individual if they want to get the vaccine. I am not optimistic about the future, I think there will be a lockdown after Christmas.”

Yesterday, there were 596 new positive tests recorded in Sheffield, a the Omicron variant can spread more rapidly than previous variants such as Delta.

A man who works for Sheffield Council organising the vaccine rollout, said: “Since the last weekend it has gone crazy. There has been a massive uptick in people getting vaccines. These sites got set up on Thursday and we have always had queues. We also signpost people to nearby sites.”

To get your vaccine you come to a walk in site, or book an appointment online at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination or call 119 free of charge.