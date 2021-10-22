Element Society, headquartered in the city centre, got a much-needed financial help of £18,010 from the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit in the most recent round of financing, which will allow it to proactively engage and educate young people aged 14 to 16 on this topic.

The programme will also educate young people on what constitutes domestic abuse and sexual harassment, how to spot the signs of abuse and harassment, as well as who to turn to for help if they or someone they know is a victim of domestic abuse.

Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, who visited Element Society recently, said: “As a society, we have all become more conscious of the way so many people, particularly women and girls, are subject to sexual abuse and harassment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner and Graham Jones, Head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit visited Element Society recently in Sheffield.

“We know that if people are to be more respectful of one another in future, we need to start much earlier in showing to young people what those respectful behaviours look like.

“Element Society will help schools to do this with 14 to 16 year-olds – a critical age – in interesting ways that will capture the imagination of young people.

“I am pleased we are able to support and fund this project.”

Graham Jones, Head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit who was also present said: “I look forward to seeing how Element Society deliver this important work and hope to collaborate with them in the future to deliver effective, evidence based interventions that work with young people.”

Chris Hill, Element Society Chief Executive Officer said: “Element is delighted to have the support of Dr Billings and his team. This funding will be used by passionate people to make a real difference for the people of South Yorkshire.”

The young people who sign up to this project will be creating workshops for schools and colleges. They will have the opportunity to produce podcasts featuring interviews from professionals and people who have experienced domestic and sexual abuse.