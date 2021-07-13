Sheffield youngsters praised for transforming care home's garden

Dan Johnson and Will Jones breathed new life into the outdoor area at Housteads care home in Richmond – part of the Sheffield charity Sheffcare chain – where they volunteered while doing their bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.

They spent three weeks clearing weeds, planting summer flowers and introducing hanging baskets.

Dan also donated a hedgehog house he made with his grandad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers Dan Johnson (left) and Will Jones (right) with Dan's sister Lucy in the garden of Housteads care home

Housteads manager Adele Marples said: “Dan and Will have succeeded in adding new life into what had become a very tired space and which is now giving immense pleasure to all the residents that live here.

“We are also very proud that Housteads is now Sheffield’s first hedgehog friendly care home and the bespoke hedgehog house has been placed in our dementia garden.