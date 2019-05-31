Sheffield youngsters get creative during half-term break
Youngsters made the most of their half-term break by getting creative at an arts and crafts session in Sheffield city centre.
The group all made their own creations at the session organised by Sheffield firm My Arty Party at Kommune.
Zoe Bell, owner of My Arty Party said: “ We provide inspiring arts and crafts activities for Sheffield kids and believe that giving them more opportunities to get creative has huge benefits to their learning and development and their self esteem.
“There’s nothing better than admiring something you created and feeling fantastic about your achievements. We encourage all children to have a go, try new ideas and discover hidden talents. It's also good to look up from those screens once in a while.”
Zoe said all of the sessions at Kommune had sold out but further events will be held at the venue during the summer school holidays.