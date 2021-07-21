Sheffield youngster could be crowned Britain’s Next Playground Designer in national competition

At a time when being outdoors and playing with friends is necessary, leading online discount toy retailer Bargain Max launched a nationwide competition with the chance to be crowned as Britain’s Next Playground Designer.

In what has been an inspiring competition for youngsters, filled with imaginative designs, beautiful drawings and intriguing descriptions, Bargain Max has announced the final 15 shortlisted entries, including Gregory Mason, aged 4, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

The competition asked children across the UK to design, draw and describe their dream playground with as many imaginative features as they want.

Gregory Mason, aged 4 from Sheffield.

Speaking about Gregory's entry, his family said: “There is a big splash park with taps, sprinklers, slides and pools at one end leading to a beach area with diggers and dumpers, space for sandcastles and picnic tables. Next to that is a more traditional park with a roundabout, flashing light spinning maze, pirate ship climbing frame and a woodland play area."

The competition saw a number of entries across the UK and Ireland, with parents and guardians entering their children’s designs via Facebook and Instagram.

The overall winner will be announced from Monday, July 26, 2021, and will win a year’s supply of free toys alongside a lifelike 3D visual of their dream playground created by Architect’s Bowman Riley.

A spokesperson for Bargain Max said: “We have been blown away by the amazing designs and drawings children have created to enter our national competition; it was so hard to choose who made the shortlist!

Gregory's entry made from Lego.

“Thank you to everyone who entered; we really enjoyed seeing your imaginations come to life and seeing the designs of your dream playground. We hope this has got children excited to reunite and play with friends and family outside this summer.”