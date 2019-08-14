'Sheffield, you have been great' - Popular Sleigh Bar waves emotional goodbye to Sheffield after revealing it won't be a part of city's Christmas Market in 2019

Sheffield Christmas Market gets its first visitors on Fargate

The news was announced in an emotional Facebook post this morning.

It read: “The Sleigh Bar has a sad announcement to make. Myself and the rest of the Sleigh Bar family are very sorry to have to announce we will no longer be attending Sheffield Christmas market.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our customers, old and new for your loyal support… you have watched our family-run bar grow from to strength to strength and your custom has been greatly appreciated

“A thank you to the customers who come in from word of mouth from their friends… to these who come from near or far on a good reputation we had built up over the years

“A thank you to these who used us for a meeting point on your fun nights out. To all you Christmas shoppers who would pop in for a warm mulled wine and a hot chocolate with your families.

“To the Christmas works parties - sometimes you would start your night in here, or even finish your night. Either way we loved to see you all enjoy yourselves, getting into the festive spirit.

“But mostly to the ones who became our friends. You would call in to say hello whilst setting the bar up and we could see how happy you were to see us back in the city again. You would support us during our full six weeks of trading as well as catching up on how the past year had gone.

“Even to call in and see the famous ‘Sleigh Bar baby’. You’ve seen us roll up year after year and in that time new babies have come along; new staff have, and more friendships were made.”

The Sleigh Bar was a popular part of the Christmas Market for six years.

“We have enjoyed serving you all and loved getting to know you,” the announcement added.

“Seeing the customers enjoying themselves – whether it’s been dancing to the Christmas songs or just chatting to friends and family.

“We worked hard at providing a service to entertain the lovely people of Sheffield and surrounding areas, and I hope we exceeded that experience

“Sheffield you have been great. And for now we would like to say goodbye.