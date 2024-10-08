Sheffield Women's Lecture Club got off to an amazing start with Michel Rosen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Well known for his children’s books, poems, podcasts and being the Children’s Laureate, Michael is an inspirational speaker and was fascinating to listen to.

Sheffield Women’s Lecture Club

The lecture club got off to a flying start this month with a talk from Michael Rosen. Well known for his children’s books, poems, podcasts and being the Children’s Laureate, Michael is an inspirational speaker and was fascinating to listen to. When asked how he keeps going after nearly dying during Covid, losing his son in 1999 and having other medical challenges, he replied – ‘You keep going, live in the moment not the past, cherish your memories but reflect each day on one simple achievement such as cleaning the oven pans’. He was an amusing speaker and we all felt uplifted by his talk.

Would you also like to hear an interesting lecture? Enjoy a tasty lunch? Meet new friends and have fun? Then the Sheffield Women’s Lecture Club could be what you are looking for. We meet eight times a year on the first Friday of the month, have a delicious lunch and an interesting speaker.

Michel Rosen signing books for President Daphne and Hotel Managers

Coming up we will welcome Megan McCubbin from Springwatch, Linda Kelly from Manor Operatic Society, Sarah McLeod CEO of Wentworth Woodhouse who will talk about progress made at the House, Anne Sebba talking about ‘That Woman’ the first full biography by a woman of the American divorcee Wallis Simpson, Anne Treneman a Times Columnist on “Starting over and over”, and Antonia Keaney, who will give a fascinating and entertaining look at the ladies of the Marlborough/Churchill family. In May we will end the year with Benton West and Raj Bisram from the Repair Shop.

More details on www.sheffieldwomenslectureclub.org