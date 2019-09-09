Sheffield women urged to take up life-saving screening appointments

Sheffield women urged to take up breast screening appointments

Eligible women in this area of the city will be receiving their routine appointments in the post over the next few weeks.

Each month, more than 5,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, which is one of the most common cancers in the world. Each year in the UK alone there are more than 55,000 new cases and the disease claims the lives of 11,500 women. Screening appointments help to spot potential issues early by using an x-ray test, called a mammogram, which can spot cancers when they’re too small to see and feel.

Breast screening is currently offered to women on a three yearly basis between the ages of 50 and 71 in England. In some areas there is also a trial which is looking at how effective it is to offer women one extra screen between the ages of 47 and 49 and one between the ages of 71 and 73. The appointment letter will detail the time, date and location and appointments can be arranged by calling 0114 271 1920.

In Sheffield there are four GP Practices in the Manor and Castle areas whose breast screening appointments are due over the next few months: Dovercourt Surgery, The White House Surgery, Duke Medical Centre and Norfolk Park Medical Practice.

Joanne Lay, Sheffield breast imaging manager, said: “Breast screening aims to find breast cancers early. Around one in eight women in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and if it’s detected at an early stage treatment options and chances of a full recovery are greater. Mammograms are taken by female radiographers and the appointment usually takes no longer than 20 minutes.”

Women over the age of 70 are not automatically invited for screening but are encouraged to continue to attend routine three-yearly screening by contacting their local breast unit.