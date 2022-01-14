Sheffield woman who nearly died in a bike accident writes comedy show inspired by experience

Eleanor Blackburn, a 24 year old actor, writer and theatre-maker from Sheffield suffered a near fatal brain injury after being involved in a bike accident in 2015.

Now she has written and stars in a comedy show inspired by her experience, and showing that comedy can be found even in the most tragic circumstances.

Eleanor said: “I think the accident just made me realise that things are not always as bad as they seem. You have got to laugh or you will cry.

"I had a severe bleed on the brain (subdural hematoma) which caused a stroke. I was rushed to hospital. My mum and dad were eight hours away in Sheffield – the accident happened in Bournemouth. They needed to give permission to operate, and if they hadn’t I probably would be dead.

"I was in an induced coma for two weeks and I woke up slowly. I was hooked up to about 12 tubes and I was in hospital for two months. I would say I am 97 percent recovered now. My right side is weaker, I have nerve damage in my leg. I am right handed so I write a lot slower.”

Eleanor was back at university studying acting the same year that she was involved in the accident. She wrote a comedy piece based on her experience for one of her final year modules and expanded it into a full show when it received strong feedback.

She added: “Subdural Hematoma is the story of several people’s journeys through a brain injury and a celebration of what lies ahead on the other side. Mixing the voices of parents with tragic and, at times, highly comedic moments.

“My mum and dad can laugh about the accident now which is really amazing. I hope my story proves how people can make a comeback from the darkest of times, and still laugh about it in the end and that it uplifts and brings positivity to a world which definitely needs some right about now.”