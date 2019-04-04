Sheffield woman who launched business from bed scoops Entrepreneur award

A Sheffield businesswoman has been named Entrepreneur of the Year by Pitman Training’s SuperAchievers awards.

Lucy Arnold, who runs her successful active wear company ‘Lucy Locket Loves’ on Sharrow Lane, was delighted to scoop the top award in the category, after an injury in 2017 left her unable to return to work as a personal trainer. She launched Lucy Locket Loves from her bed, designing and selling her own affordable fitness clothing. 20 months on, she expects to turn over £1.5m in 2019 and now employs six staff members, and has a growing customer base.

Lucy said: “The last 20 months have been a whirlwind. I really struggle to recognise my own achievements, but winning something like this might help my build my business confidence and remind me that I have built something great.

“I am so thankful to everybody that voted for me.”