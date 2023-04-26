A Sheffield woman who “absolutely hates” running completed the TCS London Marathon for a little boy fighting back after having a brain tumour the size of a satsuma.

Shauna Miller, aged 49, was “devastated” when her best friend’s little boy was diagnosed with medulloblastoma when he was just two-years-old.

A scan revealed the cancer after little Ben Price started being sick at random times, struggled to walk in a straight line and had intense headaches in 2016.

Ben, nicknamed Benny the Brave, proved to be an “incredible fighter” during years of surgeries, a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy. He is now nine years old and being monitored with routine scans, which so far have all come back clear.

Shaunna Miller hates running but completed the London Marathion for the love of her best friend's son, Ben Price, who is fighting back from a brain tumour

Shauna, who now lives in Letchworth in Hertfordshire but originally hails from Sheffield, decided to take on the 26.2 miles for the charity Brain Tumour Research and completed it in 7:24:30.

Speaking after the race, she said: “It was brilliant at first, I’ve done a few half marathons, and I was high-fiving everyone and didn’t care about when I finished. But when I got to mile 16 it started really hurting, and I got a big blister under my toe. But everyone was so amazing and so many supporters were calling out my name.

“I kept on until mile 21 and then I had to walk the rest, until right to the end when I went for one last push. I wanted to do this race before I was 50, and I have done it, I’ve achieved it, but I’ll never do it again.”

Shauna, who also ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon in 2021 for Brain Tumour Research, said she wanted to set herself something extra challenging in 2023, as it’s the year she turns 50.

Ben Price

“I always thought about doing a marathon but running is really not my thing. My friends even bought me a T-shirt last year that says ‘I hate running’, but I keep doing it for Brain Tumour Research because it’s such an important cause.

“I’m not very disciplined though and I tend to wander off in my training. I usually end up in market instead of finishing my runs.”

Despite her dislike for running, Shauna raised more than £5,000 for the charity.

The IT programme manager said: “I never really thought about brain tumours before Ben. I didn’t realise there were brain tumours that solely affected children, and I didn’t realise historically only one per cent of the national cancer spend has been allocated for brain tumour research. So much more is obviously needed.”

Shauna Miller after the London Marathon

Ben’s mum Susanna Price, who was a bridesmaid at Shauna’s wedding, called Shauna in 2016 to say to say she was convinced there was something seriously wrong with her son.

She said Ben was “walking funny” but whenever she took him to a doctor, they told her it was just a viral infection.

“Susanna really had to fight to get Ben a CT scan. As soon as they did it, they found a tumour the size of a satsuma. It just shows the importance of pushing for answers if you feel something is wrong,” Shauna said.

Ben had brain surgery that August to remove the tumour, but the operation caused damage to some of his facial nerves.

“Everyone was so relieved he survived, it seemed like a small price to pay. Ben is an inspiration; he is such a little fighter. I remember seeing him in the hospital with all the tubes in, but he was still lively and himself. He’s in school now and doing really well, although he needs extra support as he struggles with his fine motor skills like writing,” Shauna added.

Ben endured seven months of high intensity chemotherapy, as he was too young for radiotherapy, plus an autologous stem cell transplant.

The family spent most of their time in Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, with brief days at home in between cycles. It was particularly tough on Ben’s big sister Charlotte who was only five at the time.

Ben then needed another operation on his eyes as the tumour removal surgery made his eyes turn in. He also lost his high frequency hearing and now needs hearing aids.

Susanna, who was in London on the day to support Shauna, said: “I’m so full of love for what Shauna has done in Ben’s name, I’m immensely proud.”

Shauna joined a team of more than 70 people running for Brain Tumour research on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

To support her fundraising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shauna-miller1.

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “For Shauna to keep taking on these running challenges to raise money for Brain Tumour Research, when she hates running, is incredible. She had great motivation on the day, running for Ben, and we’re so grateful for her efforts.

“Ben’s diagnosis is, sadly, not unique. Brain tumours kill more children than leukaemia and any other cancer, yet historically just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours.”

