Sheffield woman may be UK’s ultimate Taylor Swift fan as she reveals her total spending on The Eras Tour
Leah Rafferty, aged 27, is a devoted Taylor Swift enthusiast - and may very well hold the title of the UK's top ‘Swiftie’.
Leah will see The Eras Tour a total of six times: three times in London, twice in Liverpool and once in Edinburgh.
In an interview with NetVoucherCodes, she shared her strategies for acquiring multiple tickets, the financial investment required to attend all six shows, and her budgeting techniques.
The Eras Tour is made up of a total of 152 shows, and is thought to have sold more than four million tickets. With demand being so high to catch a glimpse of the world renowned popstar, Leah shared exactly how she got her hands on six tickets.
“As soon as registration was announced I set up an account for everyone who I lived with,” she said. “I also ordered many different formats of the Midnights album so I was lucky enough to get presale codes from them.
“For the original tour dates I got waitlisted, however when Taylor added two more end dates my mum got an email saying she was off the waitlist. The last few dates were due to friends who also had a code and managed to get tickets.”
Being well connected clearly has its perks - but it still doesn’t come cheaply, as Leah revealed she has spent a total over £1,600 on the shows, with travel and accommodation.
“In total, to see six shows I spent £1,608. However, I plan to spend more when at the venues for food, drink and merchandise,” Leah said.
“For the tickets in total, I spent £1,192.57 with the most expensive ticket being £388.30 for the ‘Karma is my Boyfriend’ VIP package, and the cheapest one at £100.”
Leah said her travel costs will come to £123 in total, making savings by getting lifts from friends where she can. Her accommodation costs came to a total of £293, with London being unsurprisingly the most expensive destination.
She added that she has “no budget limit” for merchandise, thanks to her credit card.
It has taken a total of five years to save up for this summer, which has been helped by the fact Leah still lives at home, and has “fairly low” expenses. But making it to as many of the tour dates as possible has long been a dream - which will soon come true.
Leah said: “I feel as if I missed out on a lot of Taylor's previous tours as I wasn't working back then and my parents didn't have the money for that many concerts.
“When I finally secured a job and was able to save money I was able to see her at the Rep Tour. I had nosebleed tickets for it but I had the best time of my life and swore to myself that next time she tours I would go to as many dates as possible.
“I also can't forget about the surprise songs. I want to hear as many as possible as I know I missed out on so many.”
