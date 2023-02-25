A Sheffield woman is raffling off a total of 75 prizes to raise money for charity following the loss of her devoted father.

“Jolly” Jin Wang Chen sadly passed away at the age of 66 on January 31, less than three months after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. He had been the owner of KH Oriental in New Era Square, off Boston Street, for almost four decades after co-founding it with his father in 1976.

Described as Sheffield’s ‘biggest Chinese supermarket’, through Jin Wang’s reign, KH Oriental grew from a small shop in London Road to its Highfield location where it has continued to thrive since he sold it on in 2012.

Following his retirement, Jin Wang, who lived in Ecclesall, continued to keep busy as a landlord for several properties in the city, and most importantly, cooking the family meals at home.

Kerre Chan has set up a raffle to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK after losing her father Jin Wang to the disease at age 66.

Unfortunately entering his latter years he began to suffer from a range of health issues, which ultimately left him too poorly to receive chemotherapy after his diagnosis. He has left behind him his wife Sun Mui, son Kevin, and daughter Kerre.

His funeral on February 15 at Abbey Lane Chapel saw almost 100 people turn out to pay their respects, and he was buried in Crookes Cemetery.

Kerre Chen, owner of Independent Sheffield, has launched a raffle with prizes from local independent businesses to raise vital funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK, with 20 per cent of proceeds also going to the Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal.

The 28-year-old described her father as “a man of few words”, but one with a “big heart” who showed his love through cooking.

Kerre has raised over £3,000 so far with raffle ticket sales and by selling homemade White Rabbit miso cookies.

She said: “I’m a food blogger and he played a big part in that because he always cooked for me at home. His love language has always been cooking for me.

“Everyone says how he was such a jolly, friendly and smiley man. Even though he wasn't very chatty, he would still take the time to come say ‘hi’, and greet everyone in the shop. He was a big part of the local Chinese community.

“He was taken from us far too soon but at least we can take comfort in the fact that he is no longer suffering. Everyone's putting on a brave face and doing what my dad would have wanted us to do, to just carry on living our lives.”

Kerre added: “Cancer survival rates have improved enormously for all the other cancers, but pancreatic cancer just didn't seem to be the case. More than half of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer die within three months and three in five people are diagnosed at an advanced stage.”

The raffle has already raised over £3,000, surpassing its initial goal of £2,000, and has a range of prizes from £50 vouchers and bottles of gin, to tickets to the Leadmill Comedy Club, and a tour of a chocolate factory.

