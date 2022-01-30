Patricia Elliott, who died aged 91, has left the incredibly generous sum in the hope it will change the lives of young patients and their families for generations to come.

She was a partner in the family film and photography business, Coulthard Photography and Coulthard Film Productions, the latter of which made documentary films about Sheffield and its industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia Elliott, who left £100,000 to Sheffield Children's Hospital in her will

The most famous production was ‘Sheffield - A City on the Move’, which featured at the beginning of hit film The Full Monty.

Her proud nephew Andrew said: “Patricia was always full of positivity, she had a very stoic personality and never allowed herself to get down.

Family remembers ‘kind and gentle soul’

“She could come across as formal and small-c conservative, but beneath it all she was always teasing, joking and possessed a very kind and gentle soul.

"We spent a lot of time together and saw each other three or four times a week for a cup of tea – and a sherry when her carer wasn’t watching! She was like a second mother to me, and I miss her dearly.”

Patricia’s work involved producing photographs and editing films, and she also handled commissions for ferry lines and petrol companies.

She was devoted to her husand Bill, who built a highly successful car dealership, Highfield Motors, on London Road, and they were married for more than 50 years.

Andrew said: “Bill worked incredibly hard to build his business up from scratch. He was a tough, forthright businessman of his times. He was also absolutely obsessed with cars, and they led a fantastic life, a comfortable life, on success they built for themselves.”

Patricia passed away, around a decade after Bill, in June 2021. Her donation to Sheffield Children’s, described by their family as their ‘greatest wish’, came as a complete surprise to staff at The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Andrew adds: “Bill died a few years ago and Pat missed him every day until her last. It was Bill’s idea to support Sheffield’s Children’s with a legacy and Pat lovingly honoured that.

How can you support Sheffield Children’s Hospital in your will?

“They weren’t able to have children, despite wishing to, so a children’s cause was always at the forefront of their minds. I remember my brother suggested Sheffield Children’s Hospital and her eyes lit up. From then on, she was determined.

“We know it’s come as a complete surprise to Sheffield Children’s, but it had been in her heart for a long time. Part of me wishes that she was here to enjoy this moment, but we certainly will. It’s a lovely way to remember her.

“We’ve all visited Sheffield Children’s either ourselves or with our families. It really is the jewel in the city’s crown, it’s world-class and the care is fabulous. The whole family are absolutely thrilled and enormously proud to be able to make the donation, it feels a fitting way to complete her life.”