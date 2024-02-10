Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young woman from Sheffield has saved a wad of cash with a genius alternative for a wooden log fireplace - costing less than a quarter of the price.

Paint retailer The Paint Shed has partnered with Eve Bennett, a 24 year old from Sheffield, to inspire Brits with DIY home renovations which can be done on a budget, but look just as expensive.

Eve, a new home owner, posts updates on her first home renovations and DIY creations on her Instagram account, @cosyatcobden.

Eve commented: "I wanted to fill our fireplace with round wooden logs - until I looked into how much that would actually cost. One box of circular logs can cost upwards of £39, and the calculator on site said I would have needed at least five boxes to fill the space - costing £195.

"So I thought I’d just DIY it instead! I love the way it turned out, and it only cost £45 and took less than a day to complete."

Eve explained how she achieved the seamless look: "Rather than filling the space entirely with long wooden logs, I measured the space and cut out a wooden panel that I already had to fill the space exactly. I then painted it black with an old tester pot to give the illusion of space and shadow behind the log discs.

"Then I used super glue and filled the board with circular wooden discs from Amazon, which cost £14.99 a pack (I bought three packs).

"We slotted the board into the fireplace and secured it by drilling in two screws on either side of the wall for it to prop against before inserting thin wedges at the top to stop it from moving.

"I styled it with fairy lights to achieve the cosy cabin look I’m going for and have just bought a wooden beam which I will secure above it to finish off the look."

Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed, said: "We love Eve’s DIY fireplace, because it goes to show that there is always a way to achieve the look you’re after, on a budget.

"When you move into your first home it can be overwhelming and expensive, but finding small ways to put your own stamp on a room is the best way to slowly but surely personalise your space.

"We often find that our customers have small amounts of leftover paint that they aren’t sure what to do with. This kind of project is a perfect way to put your spare paint to good use whilst transforming a room in the home."