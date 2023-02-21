Sheffield welcomes DJ Chris Moyles as his 90s nostalgia music tour hits the Steel City

Dig out your Parka coats, bomber jackets and overalls because DJ Chris Moyles is coming to Sheffield to host a 90’s nostalgia music night that will have you rolling back the years.

The Chris Moyles’ 90s Hangover 2023 nationwide tour is visiting Sheffield’s O2 Academy on May 28 as The Radio X broadcaster looks to revive the sounds of the 90s including indie, rock, and pop hits from one of the best music eras.

Chris Moyles is known for his love of 90s music, and after playing hit after hit on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X he's now taking his DJ show on tour.

During six dates with more to be announced, Chris Moyles' 90s Hangover includes a DJ set encompassing the best tracks from one of the most iconic music eras.Chris will be kickstarting the tour in his hometown Leeds on March 10, at the O2 Academy, before heading to Northampton, Marlow, Lincoln, Sheffield and Cornwall.Whether it’s belting your heart out to Oasis’ Wonderwall, or spicing up your life with the Spice Girls, there will be something for everyone during this fabulous disco event for those who loved the 90s and still enjoy indie, rock, pop, dance and more.

The Chris Moyles’ 90s Hangover 2023 visits Sheffield’s O2 Academy, on Sunday, May 28. Other dates and venues include: Leeds’ O2 Academy, on Friday, March 10; Northampton’s The County Ground, on Friday, May 19; Marlow’s Pub in the Park, on Saturday, May 20; Lincoln’s The Engine Shed, on Saturday, May 27; and Cornwall’s Perranporth Beach, on Saturday, September 16.