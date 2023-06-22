News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s mascot Ozzy the Owl reopens popular pub following refurbishment

Sheffield Wednesday’s mascot Ozzy the Owl paid a visit to a popular city pub to help celebrate the venue’s reopening following a refurbishment.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:09 BST

The Travellers Inn at Ecclesfield has now welcomed pub-goers back following an extensive two-week refurbishment.

The venue now boasts a brighter, more modern look, and includes a refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an improved dining area.

Along with the new look, the pub – run by the Sizzling pubs chain – has also recently introduced an all-new food menu featuring freshly cooked dishes including the Goodfella burger, topped with tomato salsa, pepperoni and Cheddar cheese. Guests can also indulge in a new range of hot dogs and a combo of pork belly and ribs in the ultimate plates section.

The pub has been reopened.The pub has been reopened.
The new look also attracted celebrity attention as Sheffield Wednesday’s Football Club mascot, Ozzy the Owl, helped open the pub with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

General Manager Sandra Hodgson said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the Travellers Inn’s new look to our guests. Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle it’s always had!”

For more information visit https://www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/yorkshireandthehumber/travellersinnecclesfield#/

