A video has been shared which appears to show a football fan letting off a smoke bomb on a packed tram in Sheffield.

The Peterborough United supporter’s actions have been condemned as ‘embarrassing’ after the footage, which claims to show away fans heading to the League One match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, was shared on Twitter. The short clip, shared on the @away_ends Twitter account and captioned ‘Peterborough United Fans Set A Pyro Off On A Tram To Sheffield Wednesday Today’, shows blue smoke billowing from the grenade as it is held aloft by a supporter. The video had been viewed more than 7,000 times by 8am this morning.

One Peterborough United supporter called what happened ‘embarrassing behaviour from our fans’, while others branded it ‘very childish’, ‘irresponsible’ and ‘pathetic and dangerous’. One person wrote: “My husband, #pufc fan, went the game today. He is severely asthmatic and had he been in that carriage, the flare being let off could have killed him.”

Another person commented: “I've been on a tram when one’s been set off before... It becomes incredibly hard to breathe really fast. Someone had to put a window through because someone was asthmatic… Absolutely brain dead. There's nothing going on upstairs whatsoever.”

The Star has contacted Stagecoach Supertram and South Yorkshire Police.

