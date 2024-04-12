Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young Sheffield Wednesday player is desperately seeking funding for treatment after losing all his hair due to an autoimmune disease.

Lekai, who is 12, has been playing for the Owls since he was seven. The talented left back is currently in the Under-13s and recently signed a new two-year contract with the club.

He got a severe stomach bug last May which left him in hospital needing IV fluids and oral morphine to ease the pain.

The huge stress that put on his immune system led to him developing the autoimmune disorder alopecia universalis and losing all his hair, including his eyebrows and eyelashes.

His mother Emma said losing his hair had really knocked Lekai’s confidence and she would do anything to help him get his hair back.

After numerous hospital appointments and trying various herbal supplements, creams and oils, which proved unsuccessful, she contacted a private dermatologist, who recommended the drug Litfulo.

The drug has already been recommended for use by the NHS in England, and Lekai’s family hope it will be available on the NHS by July, though individuals must prove they meet the criteria.

However, Emma is determined to get Lekai started on the treatment as soon as possible, which will cost more than £500 a month and take at least six months.

She said: “He’s only 12 and he’s really struggling. It’s heartbreaking. He’s been bullied at school and his confidence has really dropped.

“He’s always been a child who’s taken pride in his hair and would go to the barbers every couple of weeks.

“I just want him to feel like himself again, to be happy and feel comfortable going out without a hat on.

“I would do anything to help him get his hair back, which would help him come out of his shell again, and hopefully this drug can do that.”

A fundraising appeal has already raised more than £3,000 to pay for the treatment and Emma said she has been blown away by people’s generosity.

But more money may be needed and Emma has said anything left over will be donated to help other people with alopecia.