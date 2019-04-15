Sheffield Wednesday to hold memorial service to mark 30 years since the Hillsborough Disaster

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri will lay a wreath as a mark of respect to the 96 people who died in the Hillsborough Disaster 30 years ago.

The annual memorial service will take place at the club’s memorial on Parkside Road, next to the club’s main entrance, at 2.55pm on Monday.

The Hillsborough Memorial at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. Picture: Scott Merrylees

It will also include a minute’s silence and prayers for the 96 men, women and children who died at the FA Cup semi final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough in 1989.

In a statement, Sheffield Wednesday said: “Everyone at the club would like to express ongoing sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and the wider Liverpool community affected so deeply by the events of 1989.”

Road closures will be in place outside the main entrance to the stadium from 2.45pm for around half-an-hour.