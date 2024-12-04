Grieving dad and Sheffield Wednesday superfan Tango is keeping the memory of his ‘princess’ daughter alive by helping to save lives of other football fans and players.

December 5 will mark one year since Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory’s beloved daughter Lauren Walker passed away aged 29 after a long illness.

Together, Lauren and Paul travelled across the country as they watched Sheffield Wednesday.

To keep Lauren’s name and legacy alive, Paul is now embarking on a #OneInEveryCorner mission that will see a defibrillator installed in all four corners of all 92 football stadiums in the UK.

Lauren died in December 2023 aged 29 after a long battle with liver failure. | Submitted

Paul said: “She used to go everywhere in England with me. It’s like a pain you can’t describe, losing a child. She’s my princess. It’s going to be so hard going forward but I am absolutely determined to see it through.

“It’s such a hard time of year, but this is putting something back out there in her memory. We’ve got to keep her legacy going.”

It has seen Paul partner with Rotherham-based defibrillator supplier Martek Lifecare, and charity Red Sky Foundation, set up by Sergio and Emma Petrucci. A total of £226,688 will need to be raised.

Lauren Walker pictured with Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan and dad Paul 'Tango' Gregory. | Submitted

It will officially launch on December 21, the anniversary of Lauren’s funeral, at the Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City game. Hillsborough Stadium’s four new defibrillators will be presented during half time, and followed by a celebration of Lauren’s life.

Paul added that Barry Bannan is “110 per cent behind it”, and that “the more people get involved, the better it will be”.

Nicole Brinkley, head of global sales at Martek Lifeline, said the mission is expected to conclude in June next year, with a charity football match as the “final hurrah”. Any funds left over will go towards fitting defibrillators at grassroots

Martek Lifecare supply Defibtech Lifeline AED defibrillators. | Supplied

She said: “Sudden cardiac arrest is the world’s biggest killer. Every minute that passes when a victim suffers cardiac arrest, their chances of survival deplete by 10 per cent. This means after just 10 minutes, there’s zero chance of the victim coming back out of the arrest unscathed, and an incredibly high chance of fatality.

“Anyone - irrespective of age, gender, health - can suffer from a sudden cardiac arrest. If you consider the amount of people that attend football matches, the chances of someone suffering from an arrest are incredibly high. If we supply four defibrillators to each stadium, we're giving fans the very best chance of being protected against the devastating impacts of a sudden cardiac arrest.”

To support Paul’s fundraiser, please visit: https://redskyfoundation.enthuse.com/cf/oneineverycorner