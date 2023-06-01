Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion to the Championship saw thousands of fans gather with the players to celebrate the special occasion together.

We have pulled together a collection of 19 new pictures to commemorate the energy of the evening in which thousands of Sheffield Wednesday supporters came together to celebrate the Owls promotion to the EFL Championship.

The parade saw the players travel in an open-top bus from Devonshire Green to Surrey Street for a civic reception at Sheffield Town Hall. The streets were lined with a sea of blue and white as supporters gathered to celebrate their team’s success.

Sheffield Wednesday secured their place in the Championship after an outstanding goal from Josh Windass in the 123rd minute of the League One play-off final against Barnsley. The win marks two years since the Owls were relegated from the second-tier on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

These pictures capture just some of the thousands of ecstatic fans on the day of the celebrations. Do you see any familiar faces?

A reason for celebration We are the Owls!

Fans came together Wednesday supporters showed their pride for their team.

Kindness goes a long way Wednesday player Liam Palmer gave a young fan his shirt after spotting her sign at the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Young fan Little seven-year-old George donned a signed Wednesday shirt at the parade.