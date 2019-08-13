Sheffield Wednesday fans wanted to appear on TV for Sky's Soccer AM show
A call has gone out to find six Sheffield Wednesday fans to appear on TV this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 14:13
Sky’s Soccer AM is on the hunt for half a dozen Owls supporters to appear on this Saturday's show as the programme's Fans of the Week.
The call comes as the Championship-topping Owls prepare to face Millwall in London this Saturday, where the show is filmed.
The show’s official Twitter account tweeted: “We're looking for six Sheffield Wednesday fans to be our fans of the week.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“If you and 5 friends fancy coming down to the show this Saturday, email socceram@sky.uk
“Please include the names and ages of your group, plus a contact number.”