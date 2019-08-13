Sheffield Wednesday fans wanted to appear on TV for Sky's Soccer AM show

A call has gone out to find six Sheffield Wednesday fans to appear on TV this weekend.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 14:13

Sky’s Soccer AM is on the hunt for half a dozen Owls supporters to appear on this Saturday's show as the programme's Fans of the Week.

Read More

Read More
What new signing David Bates will bring to Sheffield Wednesday

The call comes as the Championship-topping Owls prepare to face Millwall in London this Saturday, where the show is filmed.

Sheffield Wednesday fans are wanted to appear on TV this weekend.

The show’s official Twitter account tweeted: “We're looking for six Sheffield Wednesday fans to be our fans of the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“If you and 5 friends fancy coming down to the show this Saturday, email socceram@sky.uk

“Please include the names and ages of your group, plus a contact number.”