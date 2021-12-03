Sheffield Wednesday fan accepts club's apology after being falsely accused of stealing player’s shirt
Sheffield Wednesday have apologised to a long standing fan after she was wrongly accused by stewards of stealing a player’s shirt.
Season ticket holder Kerrie Footitt, from Dronfield, had been watching the Owls’ home game with Hartlepool in the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday night, when she was appoached by a steward and accused, after player Liam Waldock’s shirt, which he had left in the dugout near where she sits with her son, went missing.
When the players returned for the second half, one the stewards asked if she had seen anything – she said no. But later, two stewards came and sat next to her, and said they wanted to search her.
Read More
Kerrie said she would happily be searched but she knew she was innocent – in the end they backed down from the threat.
She was left upset by the experience and was ready to ditch her season ticket over the incident which left her hurt and upset.
But after raising her concerns with The Star, she said she was ready to support the club again.
She said: “I was very upset with what had happened when I went home after the game. But since The Star contacted the club, I have had an apology from the club, and they have offered to apologise in person on Saturday.
"I have followed the Owls for 30 years and that is going to continue. My son and I go to matches home and away. I’d like to thank The Star for helping me get the apology, and to thank the club for apologising to me over what happened.”