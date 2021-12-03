Season ticket holder Kerrie Footitt, from Dronfield, had been watching the Owls’ home game with Hartlepool in the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday night, when she was appoached by a steward and accused, after player Liam Waldock’s shirt, which he had left in the dugout near where she sits with her son, went missing.

When the players returned for the second half, one the stewards asked if she had seen anything – she said no. But later, two stewards came and sat next to her, and said they wanted to search her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday fan Kerrie Footitt, pictured with her son Jack. She was upset after being wrongly accused of taking a player's shirt during a match, but she has since accepted the club's apology. Picture Scott Merrylees

Kerrie said she would happily be searched but she knew she was innocent – in the end they backed down from the threat.

She was left upset by the experience and was ready to ditch her season ticket over the incident which left her hurt and upset.

But after raising her concerns with The Star, she said she was ready to support the club again.

She said: “I was very upset with what had happened when I went home after the game. But since The Star contacted the club, I have had an apology from the club, and they have offered to apologise in person on Saturday.