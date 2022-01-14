Each episode a selection of our journalists will sit down to discuss the week’s most engaging stories that matter to the people of Sheffield.

Expect lively debate and discussion around some of the hot topics of the last few days.

In the first episode we discuss the inquiry into alleged lockdown parties held at 10 Downing Street, and where this leaves Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Star journalists discuss the week's biggest stories during the latest podcast.

We also talk about some of the major cases that have been before the courts this week – and we take a look into the state of play at the city’s two biggest football clubs, Owls and the Blades.

