Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United round-up, plus Boris Johnson's lockdown garden party and more - welcome to Behind the Headlines - a new podcast for Sheffield

The Star is launching a new podcast called Behind the Headlines that aims to take you inside the newsroom.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:19 pm

Each episode a selection of our journalists will sit down to discuss the week’s most engaging stories that matter to the people of Sheffield.

Expect lively debate and discussion around some of the hot topics of the last few days.

In the first episode we discuss the inquiry into alleged lockdown parties held at 10 Downing Street, and where this leaves Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Star journalists discuss the week's biggest stories during the latest podcast.

We also talk about some of the major cases that have been before the courts this week – and we take a look into the state of play at the city’s two biggest football clubs, Owls and the Blades.

You can watch or listen to the first episode on The Star’s Dailymotion channel here

It is also available to listen to on Spotify here

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign.
