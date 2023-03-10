Sheffield weather: 'Snow tank' built by friends in support of Ukraine rolls out in Broomhill garden
A chilling new weapon that will redefine snowball fights across Sheffield and the world rolled out from a Broomhill garden today.
36 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 4:08pm
Clare Beard shared this photo with The Star of a ‘snow tank’ she and her friends Yeva and Olena have built in Southbourne Road in defiance of typical snowmen etiquette and the Geneva convention.
Built from planter trays used for wheels and a drainpipe for the gun barrel, the trio also planted a handmade Ukrainian flag in the turret in support of the besieged nation.