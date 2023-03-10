News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: 'Snow tank' built by friends in support of Ukraine rolls out in Broomhill garden

A chilling new weapon that will redefine snowball fights across Sheffield and the world rolled out from a Broomhill garden today.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
36 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 4:08pm

Clare Beard shared this photo with The Star of a ‘snow tank’ she and her friends Yeva and Olena have built in Southbourne Road in defiance of typical snowmen etiquette and the Geneva convention.

Built from planter trays used for wheels and a drainpipe for the gun barrel, the trio also planted a handmade Ukrainian flag in the turret in support of the besieged nation.

Clare Beard and her friends Yeva and Olena have built this 'snow tank' in their front garden on Southbourne Road.
The tank has a handmade Ukrainian flag planted in the turret in support of the besieged nation.
