The Met Office said the warning will begin from 6pm this evening with ‘wintry showers fading tonight leading to an ice risk on untreated surfaces.’ Forecasters urged drivers and pedestrians to be wary of ‘some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths’ as this will lead to a ‘greater chance of injuries or accidents’.
The Met Office also said to expect ’patchy snow on higher routes, both from wintry showers this evening, and also on leading edge of rain early on Tuesday, making for somewhat difficult driving conditions.’