Sheffield weather: Grey day and even greyer week to come to welcome city back from bank holiday
Sheffield’s bank holiday revelers will be welcomed back to their working week by a grey and cloudy Tuesday, with an even greyer week to come.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 8:31 am
After being treated to a bright and warm weekend, Sheffield can look forward to utterly grey and overcast weather today reaching muggy highs of 17C and a mild southern breeze.
The Met Office is predicting none of this will change at all this week except for rain all day come Sunday.
It comes as the back to school rush begins tomorrow (September 1).