Sheffield weather: All the best photos of snowmen and sledging as friends and family enjoy the snow

Sheffield has made the most of the sudden winter wonderland as these fun-filled photos have captured.

By Alastair ulke
13 minutes ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 6:10am

March 10 will be remembered for years to come for one of the heaviest and deepest snow falls to ever hit the Steel City. For some it meant abandoning cars, difficult travel and scrapped plans – but for others it was a time to get out and have some fun.

Whether they were out building snowmen or dashing downhill on improvised sledges, families and friends from across Sheffield set out on Friday to make the most of it. Here are just some of the lovely photos sent to The Star capturing this unforgettable day.

1. This one's looking a bit weedy

Photo: Alastair

2. Is anyone sitting here?

Photo: Alastair Ulke

3. Don't make that face, it's just a bit of snow

Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. "Me my Nan and grandad always by my side."

Photo: Alastair Ulke

