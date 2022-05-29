Sheffield volunteer's inspirational work in line for Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards

As well as volunteering for the online community radio broadcast from Bradford, Sivapriya Thirugnanarajah, who lives in Sheffield, has helped to produce programs on mental health awareness and honouring NHS heroes.

She is studying sociology at Sheffield Hallam University.

The 21-year-old, who is nominated in the media category, is among 33 candidates shortlisted in the awards, dubbed the YAYAs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sivapriya Thirugnanarajah from Sheffield has been shortlisted in the Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards for her voluntary work with an online British Indian radio station

They include a female cricket star born in a Bangladeshi refugee camp, a TV actor who’s aiming for Hollywood, a hospital doctor who creates drone videos and a young entrepreneur who overcame challenges to establish a successful properties business.

The awards, launched in 2020, will be presented at a live event for the first time this year. The inaugural awards event was staged as an online event last November.

This year’s event will be staged before an invited audience of more than 250 guests Bradford, on Thursday, November 4. It will also be broadcast live on the internet: event.sparq.me.uk/yaya-awards-2021

The awards will be hosted by BBC TV and radio presenter and stand-up comedian Noreen Khan. The keynote speaker is Professor Akbar Ahmed, chair of Islamic Studies at American University in Washington DC and former Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK.

Dr Mohammed Ali OBE, founder and chief executive of QED Foundation, which conceived and organises the YAYAs, said: “The online event was great but there’s nothing quite like seeing people’s faces in person as their names are announced!”

He said there had been another amazing raft of entries from across the county this year, stretching from Keighley to Rotherham to York.

“Many of the candidates have overcome great obstacles to achieve what they have and it’s wonderful to be able to share their stories with a wider audience and shine a light that highlights young people and their successes and achievements in such a positive way.”

The YAYAs are open to any young person of South Asian heritage (Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi etc) who was born, lives or works in Yorkshire.