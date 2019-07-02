Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium set to undergo numerous changes before Premier League season
Proposed changes to Sheffield United’s ground ahead of the new football season has sparked much debate among Star readers.
Plans for new TV studios, renovations to the Platinum suite and more seating have been lodged with the council.
Read More
Our coverage of the story has sparked a lot of reaction on Facebook with many readers expressing what alterations they would like to see at Bramall Lane.
Chris Cook said: “Extend the kop and south stand, include better catering and more toilet facilities for ladies.”
Harry Verity added: “Keep it as is. I'm a Burnley fan. I love the original grounds like the Lane, Hillsborough, Bournemouth, Fulham. etc.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Modern grounds have no atmosphere.”
Ibby Hassanali said: “Do exactly what Bournemouth did and nothing expensive to start with, no-one can guarantee being up top for long.
“If (the club is) still there in a couple of seasons then splash the cash.”
On behalf of the Blades, designers Whittham Cox Architects said: “Apart from these, the club has aspirations to continuously develop the grounds to meet Premier League requirements as well as improving general facilities around the site from increasing capacity to accessibility.”The new TV studio will be a pod between the Kop Stand and South Stand with clear views across all four corners of the pitch for commentators. There are plans to decorate it with the club’s logo.Improvements to the Platinum Suite are not required for the Premier League – however, the club wants to “improve the experience of spectators on arrival” with a grander entrance, including better “look and feel” and an extension.New seating will be put in at the front of the South Stand for 121 more spectators.United will have an extra week to get the ground ready for their Premier League kick off.