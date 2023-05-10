News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis

Sheffield United victory parade: Road closures announced ahead of Blades’ league promotion celebrations

The wait is over as Sheffield United and their fans get set to celebrate their league promotion later today.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 11th May 2023, 00:01 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 07:29 BST

The Blades' 2-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, April 26 saw the team get promoted up to the Premier League – two years after being relegated to the EFL Championship.

Now the day has come for the team and supporters to celebrate their success this season. Sheffield United, in conjunction with Sheffield City Council, will ensure that the day is carried out in style starting with an open-top bus transporting Paul Heckingbottom and his team through the city’s streets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 5.30pm today (May 11), the bus will leave Bramall Lane and travel at walking pace to Sheffield Town Hall to allow the team to greet fans along the route. The team will arrive at the town hall at around 6.30pm where Blades supporters will be able to join in the celebrations in a “traffic-free fanzone”. The team will be presented to share their success and mark the occasion with loyal fans, before attending a civic reception within the hall.

Most Popular
Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League will be celebrated with an open top bus today. Picture: Darren Staples / SportimageSheffield United's promotion to the Premier League will be celebrated with an open top bus today. Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League will be celebrated with an open top bus today. Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Sheffield Council has put a number of road closures in place as the parade is carried out, and motorists can expect disruptions from 4.30pm until 6.45pm.

What are the road closures?

Bramall Lane will be closed from 4.30pm.

Eyre Street Roundabout will be closed from 5.15pm until approximately 6.10pm.

Sheffield United are heading back to the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship: Photo: Darren Staples / SportimageSheffield United are heading back to the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship: Photo: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Sheffield United are heading back to the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship: Photo: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Eyre Street will be closed between 5.15pm and 6.45pm.

Arundel Gate will be closed from 5.15pm to 6.45pm.

Commercial Street (uphill) will remain open at all times.

What’s the weather forecast?

The Met Office’s forecast for Sheffield today says: “Any early mist patches soon clearing to leave a day of sunshine and scattered, heavy and slow-moving, showers, possibly thundery. Maximum temperature 18 °C.”

Related topics:BladesPaul HeckingbottomBramall LaneSheffield Town HallPremier League