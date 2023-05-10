The wait is over as Sheffield United and their fans get set to celebrate their league promotion later today.

The Blades' 2-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, April 26 saw the team get promoted up to the Premier League – two years after being relegated to the EFL Championship.

Now the day has come for the team and supporters to celebrate their success this season. Sheffield United, in conjunction with Sheffield City Council, will ensure that the day is carried out in style starting with an open-top bus transporting Paul Heckingbottom and his team through the city’s streets.

At 5.30pm today (May 11), the bus will leave Bramall Lane and travel at walking pace to Sheffield Town Hall to allow the team to greet fans along the route. The team will arrive at the town hall at around 6.30pm where Blades supporters will be able to join in the celebrations in a “traffic-free fanzone”. The team will be presented to share their success and mark the occasion with loyal fans, before attending a civic reception within the hall.

Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League will be celebrated with an open top bus today. Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Sheffield Council has put a number of road closures in place as the parade is carried out, and motorists can expect disruptions from 4.30pm until 6.45pm.

What are the road closures?

Bramall Lane will be closed from 4.30pm.

Eyre Street Roundabout will be closed from 5.15pm until approximately 6.10pm.

Sheffield United are heading back to the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship: Photo: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Eyre Street will be closed between 5.15pm and 6.45pm.

Arundel Gate will be closed from 5.15pm to 6.45pm.

Commercial Street (uphill) will remain open at all times.

What’s the weather forecast?