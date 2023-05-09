Sheffield United have finalised their arrangements for an open top bus parade and civic reception to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades and Sheffield Council have announced that there will be an open-top bus parade and civic reception in the city centre on Thursday, May 11, after the Blades sealed their promotion to the Premier League with a 2-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, April 26.

The open top bus will take Paul Heckingbottom and his team through the streets of Sheffield. It will leave Bramall Lane at 5.30pm, and arrive at the Sheffield Town Hall for around 6.30pm.

The route will be closed to traffic and the bus will travel at walking pace to allow Sheffield United to greet fans along the route. Blades supporters will be able to join in the celebrations outside the Town Hall in a “traffic-free fanzone”, where the team will be presented to share their success and mark the occasion with loyal fans. After the parade, the team will attend a civic reception at the Town Hall.

Sheffield United and supporters are due to celebrate their promotion on May 11. Photo: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The area outside the Town Hall is expected to become busy very quickly and fans are encouraged to arrive early to guarantee they can view the celebrations.

Which route will the open top bus take?

The route that the open top bus will take will be released on Thursday morning. But disruptions for motorists are likely to be between 4.30pm and 6.45pm.

What’s the weather forecast?

The Met Office’s ‘headline’ prediction for Sheffield on Thursday, May 11 is ‘sunny spells and scattered, potentially heavy, showers’.