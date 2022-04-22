In this weeks' episode we discuss the latest developments around the possible takeover of Sheffield United with American billionaire Henry Mauriss and former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley said to be in the picture.

We also talk about several new hospitality venues that have opened in the city recently, including a new Turkish restaurant in Abbeydale Road and the reopening of the landmark pub Royal Standard, now called the Royal Lounge, for the first time since the pandemic hit.

H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Sheffield United's chief executive Steve Bettis: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The future of Fargate is another hot topic as we ponder plans for a new entertainment hub and live music venue for the area.

Watch or listen to the latest episode on The Star’s Dailymotion channel here:- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8a8iy1

The Royal Lounge.