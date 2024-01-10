Blades superfan Mavis Whitworth, who passed away after a long battle with dementia but never lost her life-long love for Sheffield United, is being remembered by both the club andher family.

Mavis, who was 90 when she recently died, went to her first ever Sheffield United game in 1939, when she was only six years old.

She grew a reputation with the club as a superfan as she ‘never missed a home game’ in 74 years.

Mavis’ family told The Star that even when in a care home for the last 18 months, Blades games would still be played for her.

Superfan Mavis Whitwoth and nephews Gary and Ian

Her relatives said that in 2019, the club promised her a free season ticket on her 90th birthday, which she celebrated a month before her death on December 20.

Kaye Bristow, who is married to Mavis’ nephew, Gary, said: “We went to the away games, even when she was really poorly and I didn’t want to take her, she would force me, she would constantly ask who we are playing against.

“It was all about the football and Sheffield with Mavis, she went to every home match from 1939 onwards, everyone knew her.”

The club has offered a number of touching gestures for the life-long fan.

Mavis’ wake will take place at Bramall Lane on January 17, she will also get a tribute in the matchday program against West Ham on January 21.

Kaye said: “As a family we decided it would be an amazing tribute to her to have her wake in the stadium she loved.”

Fans may also notice a special seat with her customised name imprinted at the official club shop, made by an old shop worker, Lisa, who became friends with Mavis.

Back in 2013, Mavis, a former factory worker who lived in Manor Top all her life, was attacked near her home by two 16-year-olds after a United game. They robbed her and hit her round the head with a plank of wood.

At the time she was 78 but recovered from the two-inch gash on her head she sustained in the attack, and continued going to games. After the attack, she was invited to lunch by former Blades owner Kevin McCabe, where she met the Sheffield United players including Billy Sharp.

Mavis also inspired her family to become huge Blades fans themselves. She would always bring a ‘flask of tea and sweets’ to the games and make everyone a drink at half time.

Kaye’s husband, Gary, said: “She did it for me and my brother, but for my kids, every single year she would buy our kids the home and away shirts.”

Gary had many experiences with Mavis at Blades games over the years.

He said: “I went to her house as we were going to the standium, and she fell over and hit her head, it was bleeding and she needed to go to A&E but said she didn’t want to go as the game was on. In the end she went (to the game) and got treated at the ground by staff.”

Mavis went to a number of away games following her beloved Blades, including memorable trips to Hillsborough, Rotherham, Newcastle and Wembley.

Back in 2019, Mavis told the Star: “While I can walk, I will carry on going.”

Over the years, Mavis stuck by Sheffield United through thick and thin, meeting her heroes such Jimmy Hagen and Tony Currie.