Sheffield United star announces birth of baby boy with Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent

The actress, 27, shared her news on Instagram with a picture of her newborn resting against her chest, his hand touching her necklace that said "Baby B".

She wrote: "On Wednesday 23rd October at 8.14am Our Baby Boy Arrived. Mexx S J Bryan, you complete us."

It is her first child with her footballer boyfriend Bryan, 22.

Brooke Vincent and Kean Bryan with their son Mexx - Credit: Getty and kean8 Instagram

The actress, who plays Sophie Webster on the soap, has been with Sheffield United player Bryan since 2016.

The couple announced their baby news in April, and Vincent told OK! magazine that she "always worried" becoming a mother would not happen for her.

She said: "I'm beside myself with happiness. I've been playing songs to the bump and sometimes I sit and cry abut how much I love my baby!

"I've always wanted to be a mum, so I'm really excited."

Vincent has appeared in Corrie since 2004, and over the years she has also had TV stints on Dancing On Ice and Soapstar Superstar.