Sheffield United fans dubbed least sexy in Premier League - and rivals fans say they wouldn't want to bed them

A study of the Premier League’s sexiest fans makes unhappy reading for Blades fans – for United supporters have been ranked 19th out of 20 in a run down of the top flight’s most sexy supporters.

And in a double blow for the Bramall Lane faithful, supporters of fellow Premier League clubs say they wouldn’t want to bed a Blade – with only Southampton scoring lower in the poll conducted by Free Super Tips.

The survey ranked Liverpool as the club with the sexiest fans – with a quarter of supporters keen to bed a Red.

Those surveyed were asked which fans they would most like to sleep with and which they find the most attractive.

It revealed that more than a quarter of fans (26%) would choose to sleep with a Liverpool fan over any other team. The news will put partners of fans travelling to Anfield on edge this season with 55 per cent of Premier League fans also admitting that they would like to have sex with a rival supporter.

One-fifth of fans rated Chelsea fans as the second-most beddable supporters, followed by Manchester United in third, with 17 per cent of fans saying that they’d choose a Red Devil for the sack.

Arsenal claimed fourth place with 16 per cent saying they would fancy a go with a Gooner, with Burnley (10%) and Tottenham Hotspur (9%) rounding off the Premier League top six.

At the other end of the table, the results see Southampton supporters named as the league’s least sexy with only 1 per cent of fans saying that they’d want to jump in bed with them, with the Saints also winning the title of least attractive supporters.

Fellow strugglers in the ‘sack race’ include Sheffield United with only 2 per cent saying they would bed a Blade, along with Watford who also only claimed 2 per cent.

Much like the clubs they support, the mid table teams seem to be getting as much action off the pitch as their teams created on it. Newcastle United finished 10th out of the most-beddable fans with 7 per cent of the vote, while Crystal Palace followed in 11th (6%), Everton in 12th (6%) and Bournemouth in 13th (5%).

Jake Apperley, a spokesperson for Free Super Tips, said: “The survey shows an interesting attitude football fans have towards other clubs.

“Fans tend to have a negative perception of the top six so it’s extraordinary to see that majority of supports would want to bed one of their supporters.”

Sexiest fans table

Liverpool 26%

Chelsea 20%

Manchester United 18%

Arsenal 17%

Burnley 10%

Tottenham Hotspur 9%

Brighton Hove and Albion 8%

Manchester City 8%

Aston Villa 7%

Newcastle United 7%

Crystal Palace 6%

Everton 6%

Bournemouth 5%

Leicester City 4%

Norwich City 3%

West Ham United 3%

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3%

Watford 2%

Sheffield United 2%