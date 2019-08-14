Sheffield United fan 'badly injured' in goal celebrations at AFC Bournemouth
A Sheffield United fan was ‘badly injured’ during the jubilant goal celebrations for the Blades’ equaliser at AFC Bournemouth, it has emerged.
The supporter sustained his injuries as the away section erupted in delight at Billy Sharp’s late leveller on Saturday.
He is understood to have declined treatment at the ground before being taken to hospital later that evening after collapsing in the street.
A spokesman for AFC Bournemouth said: “There was an injury to a Sheffield United fan at the game, which happened during the goal celebrations.
“We review every match day here at the Vitality Stadium and we wish the supporter all the best with his recovery.”
South Western Ambulance Service said it had no record of an incident at the ground, which a spokesman for the trust said may have been dealt with by ‘responders’ based at the stadium.
It is understood the man was offered help at the ground by St John Ambulance and police.
AFC Bournemouth said the club was not able to disclose the nature of his injuries.
However, a fundraising appeal launched by a fellow supporter says his pelvis, ribs, leg and spine were all ‘badly injured’.
Nearly 30 fans have between them donated £350 to the cause.
The woman who started the appeal has asked us not to share a link to the fundraising page or to name the injured fan.