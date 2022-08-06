And what a game it was. The Blades sent Millwall F.C. packing back to London with two goals before half time by Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye.

Fans were out in force to support the return home as thousands of supporters filed through Bramall Lane ahead of kick off at 3pm.

Take a look through our photos to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

1. nsst-bramall lane home game collage Can you spot yourself in our gallery of photos from Sheffield United's first home game of the Championship at Bramall Lane? Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

