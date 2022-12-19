Football fans will have the chance to meet some of the stars of Sheffield Wednesday FC and Sheffield United FC in person at Meadowhall this week.

Players from Sheffield Wednesday will be at Meadowhall’s Christmas Gift Card Store from 1pm-2pm today(Monday, December 19), while Sheffield United players will be making an appearance from 2.30pm-3.30pm tomorrow alongside mascot Captain Blade.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks and centre-back Akin Famewo are confirmed to attend today, with Sheffield United strikers Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster, as well as women’s team defender Charley Docherty, set to visit the store tomorrow. Fans will also have the chance to meet Sheffield United legend, Tony Currie during the meet-and-greet on Tuesday.

The stars will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which cares for children and young adults with life-shortening or life-threatening conditions, and their families.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United players are hosting 'meet and greet' events at Meadowhall today and tomorrow

Visitors will be invited to make a donation to Bluebell Wood to help the hospice to continue supporting children and families this Christmas.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking for new experiences to bring to the centre and we’re excited to welcome some of our local football legends to Meadowhall and give fans a chance to meet their heroes.

“It’s also great to see the stars join us in supporting such a brilliant charity. The donations received will help to make such a difference to the children and families that the charity supports, and we’d like to say a huge thank you to our visitors for their generosity and continued support.”

Fans can also visit the official Sheffield Wednesday Store, located on Lower High Street, or the official Sheffield United Store, located on the Lower Gallery at Meadowhall, to pick up official merchandise or souvenirs to be signed, before visiting the gift card store for the meet and greets.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie will be at the meet at greet at Meadowhall. Andrew Yates / Sportimage