Sheffield is always good to give you a few interesting stories from seemingly out of nowhere.
2023 was no different. We have selected nine of the most unusual stories and the most unexpected and compiled them into a gallery for you to enjoy.
Some are funny, some are sad, others are just weird - they each hit the criteria for unusual or unexpected in their own ways.
We hope 2024 will have even more.
1. King Edward VII's fight against Ofsted
It is safe to say that many were shocked by King Edward's 'inadequate' Ofsted rating. It was a long running saga with parents fighting "forced" academisation long into 2023. A return inspection came back with a 'good' result and the government overturned the need for the school to become an academy. Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Balti King closed
Our Facebook comments and inbox was filled with heartbroken curry fans when we broke the news that the famous Balti King in Broomhill had permanently closed in February. It was a difficult time for boss, Tony Hussain, who had put everything he had into the business - we're happy to say that having kept in touch with Tony, things are starting to look better for him now. Photo: National World
3. Drum & Bass On The Bike
What a sight it was! So many of you got in touch with us to ask what on earth was going on when DnB was pounding through Sheffield with a huge crowd on bikes. It was Dom Whiting's Drum and Bass bike ride, which he has led up and down the country.
4. Fans must 'save club' with £2m for HMRC and wages
I think it is safe to say that many of us were left open mouthed at THAT statement where Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri called on fans to "save" the club with £2m for HMRC and wages.