Sheffield TV star Dan Walker heaps praise on vaccination centre staff after receiving booster jab

The presenter, who lives in Sheffield, visited Walton Hospital for his jab on Wednesday, December 8 and took to Twitter afterwards to praise the staff.

He said: “Booster jabbed! Thanks to Dr John Pryce and his brilliant, friendly staff at the Walton Vaccination Centre in Chesterfield."

Every eligible adult in the UK should be offered a booster by the end of January to increase protection against the Omicron variant.

Dan Walker took to Twitter to praise the vaccination centre staff after receiving his Covid booster jab (picture: @mrdanwalker)

The BBC Breakfast presenter was voted off Strictly on Sunday, December 5, after failing to win over both the judges and the public with his tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project.

He and Nadiya faced AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington in the dance off, with all four judges voting to save the latter.