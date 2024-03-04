Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Brown, aged 37, of Heeley, developed the ‘point and click’ adventure game to honour the city, which includes locations such as The Moor and Aldi on St Mary’s Gate.

Richard, who is a self-taught programmer and founder of Beardy Ramblin Games, said: “This was something I wanted to do for ages, and I tried and failed a few times to actually make a game. I’d just had my second child and it helped me through a busy time.”

The game depicts Sheffield as a war zone overrun by hooligans, and players must solve a series of puzzles and riddles to rescue the city (Photo: Richard Brown)

Brownie’s Adventures depicts Sheffield as a war zone overrun by hooligans, and players must solve a series of puzzles and riddles to rescue the city.

“This is a novelty experience, I wanted it to be funny and down to earth like Sheffield, and try and make something that hadn’t been done before and represent our little area,” he said.

“I’m originally from Derbyshire, but Sheffield is such a funny and unique place, and I really wanted to double down on the comedy side.”

Players will encounter wizards, goblins, and dragoats (hybrid dragon and goat creatures), as well as visiting places like Shoezone and Greggs, as they interact with the people of South Yorkshire.

Richard Brown, aged 37, of Heeley, developed the 'point and click' adventure game to honour the city, which includes locations such as The Moor and Aldi on St Mary's Gate (Photo: Tom Burton)

Richard said that developments with artificial intelligence have allowed him to realise a long-held dream: “I initially started with text-based games because I’m not much of an artist, but A.I means you don’t need to be an artist.

“You just need to know how to programme and, importantly, have a little patience.”

As well as writing the story and characters, Mr Brown recorded original music and voices for the game, and his seven-year-old daughter provides the voice for a talking cat.

Already people have been purchasing the game, with players as far abroad as Switzerland delving into the world of Sheffield.

“Hopefully I can put Sheffield on the map in terms of video games, and people from all over can experience a little bit of Yorkshire,” he said.