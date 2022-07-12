Archie Munro, aged 22, from Highfield, is hoping to pay for his own mastectomy surgery, commonly known as top surgery, due to the staggering five year wait for an initial assessment appointment under the NHS.

He said: “It would mean everything to me at the moment. It’s the next step in my transition and aligning myself with I feel inside.

“It’s a really important step to take.”

Archie Munro, aged 22. Archie is hoping to raise £10,000 to cover costs surrounding his future top surgery.

On his Go Fund Me page, Archie said a “mismatch exists between my physical body and how I wish to look” as he does not identify with the sex or gender assigned to him at birth.

Top surgery is a procedure where breast tissue is removed from the chest to give it a flatter appearance, closer to that of a typical male.

Archie said: “I have a lot of dysphoria around my chest…it’s just really badly affecting my self esteem.”

Having started his transition through the use of hormones, Archie is excited for this next stage of his transition.

He said: “My confidence from then to now has grown massively and I can’t imagine the impact top surgery could have on my confidence.”

Within 10 days of setting up his fundraiser, £500 has been donated from a number of donors, a rate Archie said he couldn’t have imagined would happen.

He said: “Personally, I’d like to say a huge thank you.

“It’s crazy to think that people care in that way and are so supportive.”